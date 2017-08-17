EN
    12:21, 17 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Google buys Belarus' AlMatter

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Google has acquired the Belarusian IT company, a resident of the Hi-Tech Park, AIMatter, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian company. 

    "We are excited to announce that our team is joining Google," representatives of the company said. Details of the transaction are not disclosed.

    AIMatter is a developer of Fabby Look, a selfie transforming app, which has gained popularity around the world, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .

