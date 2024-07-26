Google changes logo in honor of 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Google search engine company has changed its logo in honor of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Google's logo, created in honor of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, is animation-inspired.

The central part of the image portrays a group of birds, which can be interpreted as competitors representing various sports. This is supported by the presence of accessories such as swimming caps, tennis rackets, and balls, which are consistent with the context of sporting events.

The logo's background features fireworks and silhouettes of Parisian architectural buildings, reinforcing the theme of the Olympic Games and their venue.

The logo is framed by golden laurel branches symbolizing victory and achievement.

It should be noted that Google regularly replaces the logo with so-called doodles. Such alterations are typically implemented on occasions commemorating holidays, celebrating the birthdays of notable figures, and marking significant historical events.