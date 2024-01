ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Google search engine has decorated today its homepage with a Doodle devoted to Independence of Kazakhstan.



A click on today's Doodle featuring the flag of Kazakhstan takes you today to the page of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.



It is noteworthy, that Google Doodle celebrated Kazakhstan's Independence Day on December 16 in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2011, Kazinform reports.