EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:07, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Google fires employee who questioned women's suitability for tech jobs

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Google has fired a software engineer who sent a controversial internal memo saying that men's preponderance in tech jobs and leadership positions was partly due to biological causes and questioning company's efforts to increase diversity.    

    James Damore confirmed in an e-mail to Bloomberg that he had been fired from Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."

    Tags:
    Technology Business, companies World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!