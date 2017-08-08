22:07, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6
Google fires employee who questioned women's suitability for tech jobs
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Google has fired a software engineer who sent a controversial internal memo saying that men's preponderance in tech jobs and leadership positions was partly due to biological causes and questioning company's efforts to increase diversity.
James Damore confirmed in an e-mail to Bloomberg that he had been fired from Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."