Google unveils next-generation AI model called Gemini 1.5

Google introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) model called Gemini 1.5, almost two months after its initial release, Anadolu reports.

"The model delivers dramatically enhanced performance, with a breakthrough in long-context understanding across modalities," the company said Thursday in a blog post.

The new model, in addition, comes a week after the introduction of Gemini 1.0 Ultra, which the tech company said is the "most capable model."

Google said Gemini 1.5 Pro, which is the first Gemini 1.5, achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra while using less computations.

"This new generation also delivers a breakthrough in long-context understanding," CEO Sundar Pichai said in the post.

Pichai said Google has significantly increased the amount of information the models can process, running up to one million tokens consistently, and "achieving the longest context window of any large-scale foundation model yet."

"Longer context windows show us the promise of what is possible. They will enable entirely new capabilities and help developers build much more useful models and applications," he added.

Gemini 1.5 has become available to developers and enterprise users as of Thursday, while a full consumer rollout will be announced soon.

Google's AI chatbot is in competition with Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI ChatGPT.

US-based AI research company OpenAI on Thursday unveiled its text-to-video AI model named Sora, which can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt.