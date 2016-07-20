GOP convention officially nominates Donald Trump for president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Donald Trump has been officially been nominated by the Republican Party as its 2016 US presidential nominee, despite a last-ditch effort by #NeverTrump delegates.

The announcement was made on the second day of the week-long Republican National Convention in Cleveland, and will be official when the billionaire accepts the position on Thursday during his acceptance speech.

He acquired the 1,237 delegates needed to clinch the nomination, earning 1,725 delegates in total. His closest competition, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, received 475 delegates. Ohio Governor John Kasich received 120, Florida Senator Marco Rubio earned 114, neurosurgeon Ben Carson took 7, former Florida governor Jeb Bush received 3, and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul earned 2.

By voice vote, Indiana Governor Mike Pence was also officially nominated to be the vice presidential nominee.

On Monday, chaos erupted briefly on the floor of the convention when a collection of state delegates demanded a roll-call vote to change the nominating rules. This was shot down, with officials claiming there were only 9 of the 11 states needed to force a roll call vote.

