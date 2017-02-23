Gorbachev puts his villa in Bavaria up for sale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hubertus-Schlössl Villa of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has been put up for sale. The house is listed for 7 million euros, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Mayor of Oberach told the paper that over the past years Gorbachev has rarely visited Bavaria.

According to Tegernseerstimme newspaper, Gorbachevs bought the land plot and mansion near Lake Tegernsee in the Bavarian Alps 10 years ago. The three-storey mansion with 17 rooms was built in 1908. The villa, worth 7 million euros, is a house of 600 square meters that sits on a property of 2,600 square meters