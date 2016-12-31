Gorgeous New Year trees of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the main New Year tree of the country is located near Khan Shatyr shopping center in Astana.

Astana's main tree this year is adorned with 500 snowflakes and 3,000 multi-colored ornaments. And it uses EXPO-2017 colors in its lighting. Residents of Astana and tourists have already highly praised the city's festive decorations.









Kokshetau's 22 meter New Year tree in Tauelsіzdіk square. There is also an Ice town with figures of Father Frost, Snow Maiden and a figure of Rooster, a symbol of 2017. Another 12-meter tree was installed near the the Kokshetau railway station.



The main New Year tree of Kazakhstan's oil capital Atyrau, was installed in the central square named after Isatai and Makhambet. This year its decoration was completely renewed.





Karaganda's 25-meter giant in the Independence Square in the city center is adorned with glowing snowflakes, big bows and a garland.

Also in the square there are glowing arches and spruce houses made of tinsel, that Karaganda residents and tourists enjoy taking pictures with.

These holiday seasons in Karaganda there are 15 New Year trees, about 200 small architectural forms, 33 light-arches and over 600 light consoles.

On the New Year's night Karaganda residents and tourists are invited to the Central Park of Culture and Recreation to enjoy its skating rink and slides. And to the city's embankment for a concert that will begin at 1 am on January 1.







There are three New Year trees in Ust-Kamenogorsk this year. They are in the Republic Square in the city center, on the Komsomolsk Island and by the riverbed of the Komendantka River. It is the first time a New Year tree is installed on Komendantka and local children have already fully appreciated it.





The two New Year trees of Aktau are located in Astana and Yntymak squares.





The Main Tree of North Kazakhstan region for the second year in the row is located in the central square of Petropavlovsk. It is adorned with over 60 LED garlands.



And as always there is an ice town in Petropavlovsk Central Square.