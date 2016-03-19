EN
    16:18, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Gouzel Manyurova won Olympic license for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM London Olympic Games bronze medal winner Gouzel Manyurova earned a license for Rio 2016 Olympic Games .

    The athlete won the license at the Asian Wrestling Tournament which started in Kazakhstan yesterday.

    In quarterfinal, the Kazakh athlete defeated her opponent Kiran, a native of Iran . In semi-final, she won over H.Chang from Taipei and qualified for the final stage.

    Thus, Manyurova brought the third Olympic license for Kazakhstan. The first license was issued to Elmira Syzdykova and the second one was taken by Galymzhan Userbayev.

