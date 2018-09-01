Gov't, Parliament created legislative framework for Five Social Initiatives: Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The foundation for the implementation of the social modernization has been laid in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at today's joint session of the Houses of the Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I announced Five Social Initiatives. As a result of joint work, the Parliament and the Government have created the entire legislative framework [required] for the implementation," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State underlined that the first loans under the 7-20-25 Mortgage Program have been granted. In addition, the Government has allocated 20,000 educational grants and completed the preparations for the construction of hostels for 70,000 students.

"In some regions, the work has already begun. Starting next year, the tax burden on low-wage citizens will be reduced by 10 times. The microlending for starting own business has increased by KZT 62 billion, preparatory works for the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline nears completion. Thus, the foundation for the implementation of the social modernization announced by me has been laid," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

As Kazinform previously reported, the joint sitting of the Houses of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has started in Astana. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the meeting. 45 of 47 senators and 106 of 107 Majilis members are participating. The Prime Minister, Secretary of State, Head of the President's Executive Office, Chairpersons of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court, Central Election Commission, and members of the Government are also attending the meeting.

The opening of the fourth session of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation is under consideration there.