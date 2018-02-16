Gov’t to help implement ideas within 100 New Faces Project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is planned to make the ideas proposed by the participants of the "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" Project a reality, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the furtherance of "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" Project, the Ministry has developed a Roadmap that includes three key directions. At the moment, we can say that the initiatives of the 100 Faces cover all spheres of life from the introduction of technological innovations for green economy to charity projects supporting orphans," Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev told a meeting of the National Commission for the Implementation of the Spiritual Modernization Program (Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For instance, the minister said, one of the participants proposed the introduction of an unmanned mini hydroelectric station in Ridder that will increase the generation of electric energy from renewable sources. Sanzhar Myrzagalym and Dias Tastanbekov made proposals for the opening of "Sheberkhana" laboratory and a radio simulation school equipped with all tools for the development of electronic devices. The projects do not end here.

"The implementation of such initiatives will require the support of relevant agencies and local executive bodies. In this respect, this roadmap has been submitted for approval to all government agencies concerned. And, it is now under consideration at the Prime Minister's Office," the minister said.

This March, it is planned to organize seminars at the Central Communications Service to prepare the project participants for public addresses. Moreover, the participants are expected to participate in the promotion of the special projects of the Rukhani Janghyru Program.

It is to be recalled that the first phase of 100 New Faces Project has been completed. 102 winners of the project were chosen in Internet voting held nationwide. On December 1 last year, the Head of State met with them. Within the framework of the event, representatives of various fields told their own success stories. Dauren Abayev emphasized that "the key message is the fact that there are no unachievable goals in our country owing to the conditions created under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the period of Independence ".