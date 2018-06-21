Gov't withdraws from Atameken National Chamber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Agreement on the Interaction with the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was signed at the Congress of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs underway at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Chairman of the Presidium of "Atameken" National Chamber Timur Kulibayev.

It is to be recalled that according to Article 32 of the Law "On the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs", the five-year transitional period expires on July 22. This implies the cessation of the Government's membership in "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. The Agreement regulates issues on the principles of further interaction between the Government and the National Chamber and the planning of joint actions.

CEO of "Atameken" National Chamber Ablai Myrzakhmetov mentioned some figures demonstrating the effectiveness of the Chamber's activities. For instance, over the past five years, it has considered more than 23,000 appeals concerning business protection. The protected rights have totaled over KZT 111 billion. The system of protection of business interests was strengthened by the introduction of the institution of the Business Ombudsman in 2016.

Since the establishment, the Chamber has conducted the expert assessment of over 22,000 draft regulatory legal acts including 434 draft laws.