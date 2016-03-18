GOVERNMENT: 173 programs to be developed in Kazakhstan to increase employment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is expanding cooperation with the World Bank to develop citizens' labor skills and stimulate employment.

First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos", checkpoints "Khorgos" and "Altynkol", as well as the dry port of SEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gates".

In addition, B.Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow. A significant set of issues was discussed at the meeting. The meeting has considered the removal of barriers, exclusions and other limitations on the EEU market. In addition, the attendees agreed to establish an electronic database of existing restrictions. In the future, the business community of the Union's stets will be able to get acquainted with the progress of the process on the elimination of online barriers.

The meeting has also discussed the possibility of creating Eurasian technology platforms in industry which will enable efficient use of the existing innovation potential of the member-states and establish a basis for mutually beneficial industrial cooperation.

Last week a large-scale project to develop work skills and promote jobs, realized by the World Bank and the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, was launched. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Birzhan Nurymbetov told about measures that would be spent on 100 million US dollars of the World Bank and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan allocated to the project for the development of work skills and promotion of job units.

Under the program it is planned to develop and approve about 550 professional standards that cover all eight levels of the National Qualifications Framework. In addition, the normative legal framework and methodology in the field of the national qualification system will be reviewed, automated national database for maintenance and updating of professional standards will be created and the bank of national experts will be formed through special training.

According to Birzhan Nurymbetov, 173 educational programs will be developed and approved on the basis of professional standards. Moreover, it is planned to organize five special testing and certification centers for oil and gas industry, mining, metallurgy, tourism, engineering and construction, pilot professional bodies of these centers and mechanisms for certification of individual professions.

Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov has taken part in a ceremony marking the launch of construction of the first Kazakh ammunition plant in the territory of SEZ "Saryarka" in the city of Karaganda. The project is implemented on the instructions of the Head of State to provide the Armed Forces with bullets of 5,45*39 mm, 7,62*54 mm, 9*18 mm, 9*19 mm.

Kazakhstani companies plan to export as much as 50,000 tons of beef to China. Head of the Kazakhstan Meat Union Maksut Baktibayev said at a briefing in Astana held as part of the 1st International Forum of Meat and Meat Processing Industry of Kazakhstan - KazMeatAstana-2016. He added that the country's industries are ready to supply such amount of beef to China. According to Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazAgro Holding Aidarbek Khojanazarov, Chinese market is quite promising now, since, for ecological problems, Chinese people prefer to consume meat and pastries instead of traditional Chinese food.