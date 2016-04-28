Government allocates $ 749, 000 grant to launch IOFS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Government has allocated a grant of $ 749 thousand for the initial activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), said director general of the IOFS Secretariat Yerzhan Zhalmukhanov at a briefing in the framework of 7th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on food security and agricultural development.

The event took place in Astana.

The grant will be directed to the maintenance of Astana office and creation of the necessary infrastructure.

He also stressed that all countries that have signed the Charter of the organization will introduce mandatory membership fees.

Earlier it was reported that to date the number of IOFS member states reaches 31. Recently Qatar and Saudi Arabia have joined IOFS.

Recall that the initiative on the creation of IOFS in Kazakhstan was made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2011 during 38th ministerial session of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers under the OIC. Two years later in Astana experts of 30 OIC member states coordinated the approval of the draft charter document.

The organization will promote export of grain and agricultural products to replenish strategic reserves, reserves of food security in Africa, Middle East and Asia.

"There are new opportunities for Kazakhstani producers-exporters to channel their products not only to Central Asia but to the countries of the OIC," said Yerzhan Zhalmukhanov.