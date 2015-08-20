EN
    11:26, 20 August 2015

    Government allocates additional KZT 10-bln auto loan – Dy PM Sagintayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Government allocates additional KZT 10 billion for concessional car lending in Kazakhstan, this has been announced at today's press conference in CCS by First Deputy Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

    He stressed that earlier the Government allocated KZT 15-billion for concessional car lending. However, Government decided to support the population and allocate additional KZT 10 billion for concessional car lending.

