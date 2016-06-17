Government allocates over 10 bln tenge annually for teachers’ refresher courses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 10 bln tenge is allocated every year for upgrading Kazakhstani teachers' qualification, Kazinform reports citing Zhanyl Zhontayeva, Director of the Preschool and Secondary Education Department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, as saying at a briefing in Astana today.

She also said that more than 69,000 Kazakhstani teachers will undergo special trainings as part of preparation for introduction of the 12-year trilingual education system.

The Ministry’s representative added that teachers of chemistry, physics, biology and informatics will undertake 4-month refresher courses and none of them must be deprived of their holidays, as per the Educaiton Minister’s order.