Government and governors should create new workplaces, President

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with general public today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted the importance of creating conditions for employment assistance and professional advancement of people, first of all, for the youth.



The President stressed that the national ideology should be centered on the idea of value of diligence, fair remuneration for decent work. The same time, the Head of State placed the emphasis that the state would render support only to the disadvantaged groups.