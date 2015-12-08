Government and National Bank plan to reduce inflation rate down to 3-4% in 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan plan to reduce the inflation rate down to 3-4% in 2020. Such measures are provided in the draft anti-crisis action plan for 2016-2018.

The document was presented by Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev at the Government sitting today.

"The main task of the National Bank and the Government of Kazakhstan is reduction of the inflation rate down to 6-8% in 2016-2017, 5-7% in 2018, 4-6% in 2019 and 3-4% in 2020," Y. Dossayev said.

According to him, a mechanism of flexible changing of the base interest rate aimed at ensuring stability of prices and reduction of the inflate rate will be introduced in April 2016.

"It will allow to increase the effectiveness of the operations of the monetary policy and strengthen their impact on the money market rates," he added.