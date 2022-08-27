Government approves draft three-year budget

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the country’s draft three-year budget, Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov assigned the ministry of national economy, the ministry of finance and the Prime Minister’s Office to submit the draft laws and socio-economic development forecast to the Parliament.

As per the document, transfers from the National Fund to the budget will be significantly cut: by 1.4trln tenge in 2023, by 800bln tenge in 2024 and by 500bln in 2025.

«8trln tenge is envisaged for social sector in 2023. Key areas in the real sector of economy will be business support, processing industry, transport infrastructure development and gasification. 2trln tenge is planned to be spent on these areas in 2023,» the Prime Minister said.





Photo: primeminister.kz