Government approves Ulytau region’s comprehensive development plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet has approved a comprehensive plan of Ulytau region’s socio-economic development, Kazinform reports.

According to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Ulytau region has significant potential for the development of metallurgical, chemical, light industries and machine-building sector. The country’s largest full-cycle copper producer is based in Ulytau region, where one-third of the local population is employed. «The implementation of the comprehensive plan will give a new impetus to the development of this new region and will let improve local population's life,» Smailov said.

In his words, the Concept will enable to implement the projects on development of housing and transport infrastructure, social sector and solve environmental problems.

Special attention will be paid to the intensive development of metallurgical industry and agriculture. Construction of an oil processing plant, a biofuel power plant and modernization of a heat power plant are planned.

Regional programmes of business support have been developed as well.

«9,500 jobs will be created by 2026. As we see, the comprehensive plan contains a number of important activities.We approve this document. The Ministry of National Economy and akimat of Ulytau region together with interested ssate bodies must ensure timely implementation of all activities planned,'» the Prime Minister said.



