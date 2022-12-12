Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Government has began implementing the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet’s extended session today, Kazinform reports.

The implementation of the 2030 Public Finance Management Concept has been launched. Countercyclical budget rules have been approved, due to which transfers from the National Fund have been reduced by 1.4trln tenge in 2023. The paces of growth of budget expenditures have been stabilized, said Smailov.

According to him, a new Fiscal Code is being elaborated. The document is aimed at the simplification of the budget process and further decentralization of the public administration system. In whole, the tax and fiscal policy will be aimed at lowering non-petroleum-based deficit to 5% till 2030 and raising the assets of the National Fund to $100bln.

Together with the National Bank, the Government has elaborated approaches to the implementation of «National Fund – for Children» initiative.