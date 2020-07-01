EN
    18:46, 01 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Government comes up with plan to impose quarantine on July 5 – President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the plan to impose the quarantine in Kazakhstan starting from July 5, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that the Government had put forward the plan of imposing a two-week quarantine starting from July 5 (with the possibility of extension).

    According to the President, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi will explain the plan in more details tomorrow.

    Recall that on June 29 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to the State Commission on fight against the spread of COVID-19 to put forward the proposals on the introduction of strict quarantine.


