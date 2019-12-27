Government Commission arrives at Bek Air plane crash site

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government Commission has arrived to the plane crash site in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

The commission was formed to investigate the causes of the Bek Air plane crash which had occurred earlier this morning. The commission is led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin and includes his deputy Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibit Atamkulov and many others.

Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air №Z2100 passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport.

According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed. Over 10 people, including children, were injured.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.