Government considers Plan of Legislative Work for 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the progress in the implementation of the Plan of Legislative Work of the Government for 2020 and the draft Plan for 2021 were considered, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev made a report, who said that the Plan of Legislative Work of the Government for the current year has been fully implemented — 22 bills have been developed. The plan for 2021 provides for the development of 25 bills, of which 6 draft laws stem from the President's Address dated Sep. 1, 2020. These are bills on elections, anti-corruption and the development of exchange trading. The 2021 Plan also includes 4 new draft laws on geodesy, biological security, military police and public control. On the instructions of the prime minister, the Government Regulations were amended accordingly on the personal responsibility of the first heads of the development bodies for the quality, timeliness of the development and submission of draft laws.

«Ministers need to ensure strict control over the quality preparation of bills and the timeliness of their submission to the Government and Parliament,» Mamin said.



