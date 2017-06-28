EN
    12:04, 28 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Government delegation visits Kyzylorda hydroelectric complex

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A government delegation led by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev is on a working trip to Kyzyorda region. 

    The delegation is comprised of members of the Prime Minister's office, ministers of investment and development, healthcare, labor and social protection, finance, culture and sport, defense and space industry as well as heads of government agencies and development institutes.

    The delegation has already visited Kyzylorda hydroelectric complex where members of the Cabinet familiarized with the implementation of the Presidential instructions on retention of flood waters and extending irrigated areas.

