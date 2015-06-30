ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister Karim Massimov has chaired a Government meeting, during which they discussed aspects of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

According to the Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova, "the final meeting of the working group was held in Geneva on June 22. Following the meeting there was official announcement of completion of negotiations in the terms of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO".

According to the minister, the negotiations were conducted in four key areas: support for agriculture, systemic issues, access to market of goods and services, according to the website of Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Following the negotiations that lasted for the past 5 years, Kazakhstan has managed to defend the opportunity to provide state support for agriculture in the amount of 8.5% of the gross value of agricultural production. The WTO standard rate is 5%," Aytzhanova said.

The Minister also informed about the aspects of customs administration of the goods, the harmonization of the requirements of the WTO and the EEU, the transition period in the various spheres of economic activity.

At the meeting heads of central government agencies also delivered a speech. They reported on measures to comply industry standards and the legislative base with the WTO requirements.

Following the discussion, the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions to interested state bodies.