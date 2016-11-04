EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:43, 04 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Government discusses draft 2017-2018 State Program of Kazakhstan’s Agro-Industrial Complex Development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting for discussing draft governmental programme of the country's agro- and industrial complex development for years 2017-2021, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

    The document was elaborated as per the Presidential instructions given at the Government’s extended meeting as of Sep 9, 2016.

    The aim of the programme is to increase labour productivity in agro-industrial complex and ensuring production growth  for sustainable development of economy and improving people’s well-being.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!