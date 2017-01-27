Government discusses privatization of Baiterek Holding objects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a session on the issues of privatization of large objects of republican property today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

During the session its participants focused on the implementation of the roadmaps for 2016-2020 on privatization of 12 objects of republican property, including three large objects of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" and three objects of JSC "KazAgro".



At the end of the session, Prime Minister Sagintayev instructed government agencies and heads of the national managing holdings to speed up working out specific approaches to the key objects that are to be privatized.



According to the Privatization Plan for 2014-2020, 1,040 objects of the second wave of privatization will be handed over to competitive environment.