Government drafts measures to enhance wellbeing of Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan has drafted a package of urgent measures in order to tackle the most pressing social problems and enhance the wellbeing of the people, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, while addressing participants of the meeting dated to the professional holiday of mass media workers, Kazinform reports.

"Under my instruction the Government drafted a package of urgent measures in order to tackle the most pressing social problems and enhance the wellbeing of the people. By yearend over 300,000 unemployed Kazakhstanis will get assistance in finding jobs, including through the short-term professional trainings within such programs as the Bastau Business and Zhas Kasipker," President Tokayev told the meeting.



The Head of State stressed that utmost attention will be paid to promoting domestic entrepreneurship activity by providing long-term loans and grants for those who are interested in starting their business.



There are plans to make the process of providing targeted social aid to the most vulnerable layers of the society more effective, the President added.