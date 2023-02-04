Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov eyed the relevant issues of development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Attending the session were leadership of the Ministry of Energy, as well as Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund, KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz companies. The participants discussed the plans for exploration and exploitation of new deposits, implementation of the processing and natural gas conversation projects and overall measures to stimulate the domestic gas industry.

In addition, utmost attention was paid to the current producing fields’ balance and potential capacity of prospecting sites.

Following the session, the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions regarding the implementation of the decisions made.

Photo: primeminister.kz