GOVERNMENT: Fifth package of amendments to laws aimed at improving business climate prepared in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fifth package of amendments to the laws aimed at improving the business climate has been prepared in Kazakhstan. The Government of Kazakhstan is taking measures for completing formation of the food security belt of the capital city by the EXPO-2017.

The Head of State also received Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek last week.

Zh. Kassymbek reported Nursultan Nazarbayev on the progress in implementation of "Nurly Zhol" program and industrial and innovative development and told about priority directions of the activity of the Ministry over the past week.

The President stressed the necessity to continue the work on creation of favorable investment climate for development of the economy and stimulation of the inflow of direct foreign investments to Kazakhstan. Besides, the President touched upon the issue of development of road and transport infrastructure and support of small and medium-sized business within the Nurly Zhol Program aimed at creation of new jobs.

As the minister noted, it was planned to build about 800 km of new roads by the end of the year.

Besides, construction and repair of roads making 7000 km in total will finish by 2020. Upon completion of the meeting the President gave a number of instructions.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting on the issues of preparation for the sitting of the Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union scheduled for August 12. It is expected that important issues of economic integration including the issue regarding adoption of the Customs Code of the EEU will be discussed there.

K. Massimov also held a meeting on the issues of development of agriculture, where the issues regarding development of the agro-industrial complex in order to ensure economic growth were considered.

Besides, the Prime Minister familiarized with the issues of development of the capital city during his tour around Astana last week. He raised the issues of road and transport infrastructure, reconstruction of the Yesil River bed, the work of the treatment facilities and drainage system.

Moreover, development of storm water drainage will also allow to prevent flooding of the streets of the capital city. As of today, there are 10 storm water drainage facilities and eight treatment facilities in Astana.

Chairman of the Board of Astana EXPO-2017 Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported the Prime Minister on the progress in construction of the exhibition facilities during the tour of the Premier around Astana. K. Massimov also inspected the facilities of the exhibition pavilion of Astana EXPO-2017.

Holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana is one of the key projects of the country, and thereat it is under personal control of the President of Kazakhstan.

Besides, K. Massimov checked out the construction sites of the exhibition. The work on preparation for the EXPO is held according to schedule, as it was informed.

First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the prevention of flooding of the Khorgos River. The level of the river rose significantly due to heavy rains in June and July, which led to flooding and extensive damage. As it was informed, special works have been held to prevent flooding in future.

B. Sagintayev gave a number of specific instructions upon completion of the meeting.

B. Sagintayev also held a meeting on issue of improving the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business Index by the World Bank. Kazakhstan was ranked 41st among 189 countries in 2015. The World Bank also noted that Kazakhstan was the country with the most reforms - 19 reforms in seven of ten directions.

Four packages of amendments aimed at reducing the number of licensing procedures, time and financial expenses have been adopted in Kazakhstan for improving the country's position in the Doing Business Index.

Upon completion of the meeting B. Sagintayev ordered to continue the work on implementation of the reforms in the sphere of improving the business climate in the country.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov also had a working visit around Akmola region.

K. Massimov inspected Industrial and Technical college No.2 of Stepnogorsk town within his tour around the region. He held a meeting with the youth there on the issue of employment and vocational education. The Premier also met with the youth of the town and discussed the problematic issues of the town.

K. Massimov also visited multifunctional school "Miras" in Schuchinsk town, where he met with teachers and discussed the issues of increasing the quality of education in understaffing schools and boarding schools.

The Premier noted that the Head of State paid a lot of attention to development of the education system. In this regard, the Ministry of Education and Science hold a great work on ensuring high-quality education at schools of the country.

The Prime Minister reminded that 48% of all Kazakhstani children go to schools in rural areas. In this regard, K. Massimov gave specific instructions to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Besides, K. Massimov held a meeting on development of the food security belt around Astana. The main issue of the meeting was the issue of price formation for food products within the food security belt around Astana. He told that the prices for food in Astana were the highest in the country, and the food security belt has been inefficient so far. The Prime Minister stressed that strict measures had to be taken to change this situation.

In this regard, Prime Minister Karim Massimov ordered the Ministry of Agriculture jointly with the Ministry of National Economy and the city administration to develop recommendations and proposals on improving the situation.