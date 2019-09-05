“Government for business” online platform to be launched in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Altai Kulginov, Mayor of Nur-Sultan, has met with businessmen and held a personal reception at the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Akimat.

The meeting discussed problematic issues and solution paths. In addition, the event’s attendees considered the launching of an online platform named «Government for Business» on the basis of «iQala» city services center. It was informed that bus

iness people will have an opportunity to receive all the necessary services on a one-stop principle.

«Elbasy emphasizes that entrepreneurs are the driving force of the economy. Kazakhstan’s President indicated that SME sector should be given preferences and benefits.

All measures are being taken to create working conditions. At present, «Economics of Simple Things» program operates in our country. The program is aimed at supporting our domestic producers», said the Mayor.

He also noted that the Industrial park No. 1 already has 49 enterprises and the second industrial park of the country will be launched soon.

Besides, the Mayor held a personal reception regarding the development of small and medium-sized businesses. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation and interaction.