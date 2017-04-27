EN
    19:07, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Government for Citizens Deputy Chair arrested

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" Rashid Amanzhulov is taken into custody, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "On April 22, Yesil district court No. 2 of Astana sanctioned a preventive measure against Amanzhulov Rashid in the form an arrest for two months," the court said.

    Rashid Amanzhulov was born on October 13, 1979, in the village of Karan, Ili district of Almaty region. In 2002 he graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University with a degree in mechanical engineering and from Central Asian University (2005), majoring in Finance and Credit. He started his career in 2003 as an Acting Lead Specialist of the Small Business Department at Almaty akimat. Since 2006, he held leading positions in Almaty city akimat, apparatus of Astana akim, administration of Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Astana, and Defense Ministry. On January 26, 2017, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens".

     

