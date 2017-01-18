EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:49, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Government for Citizens head resigns

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Erenchinov has been relieved from his post as Chairman of the Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation. This was reported by the press service of Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan.

    "Today on 18 January, Chairman of Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation resigned upon his own request ahead of schedule. State Corporation Board of Directors accepted resignation of Erenchinov Daniyar", the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!