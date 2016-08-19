GOVERNMENT: K. Massimov paid working visits to many country's regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The monetary factors soften in Kazakhstan. The orphan homes are closing in the country as not wanted. The supreme technical commission of the Government will consider all the problematic scientific projects.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the work of the special economic zone "Alatau" in Almaty within his working trip. Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerlan Aukenov reported that building of the second part of the special economic zone "Alatau" would be ready by the yearend. According to him, all the works are held in accordance with the schedule.

K. Massimov also visited "Baiseke-Agro" LLP, where head of the company Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov told about the main directions of the work of the holding.

"Baiserke-Agro" LLP produces 1 800 tons of dairy products and 1 250 tons of meat products a year.

Besides, the Prime Minister checked the security system of the Almaty airport, checked the work on reconstruction of the Kargaly riverbed in Nauryzbai district that was affected by the mudslide in 2015.

According to Deputy Mayor of Almaty Rumil Taufikov, the reconstruction of the riverbed is held on the 7.7 km section. As of today, 7 of 10 bridges are dismantled. Head of Nauryzbai district Sairan Saifedenov also informed that the reconstruction works were planned to end by this October.

In Almaty, the Prime Minister held a meeting on the issues of the financial sector. The participants considered implementation of the instructions given by the Prime Minister at the Government sitting in June, financing of the companies specializing in the processing industry at the expense of the National Fund.

During the working trip of K. Massimov to East Kazakhstan region Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov told about the security systems of the airports, railway stations and bus stations of the region. K. Massimov also inspected the progress in reconstruction of the taxi runway of the airport and the process of the reconstruction of the thermal power plant-1. D. Akhmetov also informed the Prime Minister about the necessity to build another thermal power plant in the region. The project is at the development stage now.

The Prime Minister also visited the State Technical University named After D. Serikbayev that prepares highly professional specialists for the industrial sphere, especially for implementation of the State Program on Industrial and Innovative Development.

In Ust-Kamenogorsk, K. Massimov held a meeting with representatives of the state bodies and companies. The meeting was focused on the lack of integration of science into industrial processes and on the necessity to develop the systems of the public-private partnership for addressing this issue.

The Prime Minister also familiarized with development of the facilities of the agro-industrial complex.

At the congress of the teachers of the country Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva also noted that Kazakhstan was moving away from orphan homes and family based care homes.

"Our task is to create conditions when all the children will have family. This work is already bringing its results. The good fact is that orphan homes are closing in Kazakhstan as not wanted," D. Nazarbayeva noted.