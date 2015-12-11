GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan adopts anti-crisis action plan to ensure economic, social stability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan have adopted a draft anti-crisis action plan that will help Kazakhstan develop in next three years.

On Monday, December 7, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, to discuss the implementation of environmental and water projects in Kazakhstan. A project on restoration of the environment in Ust-Kamenogorsk, the only international environmental project aimed at improvement of health of the population of the region, is being implemented in eastern Kazakhstan with the financial support of the World Bank. The World Bank also helps Kazakhstan improve irrigation and drainage systems in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. At the meeting, the sides noted the importance of implementation of the environmental projects for Kazakhstan as well as for Central Asia and expressed hope for further cooperation. The Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the draft anti-crisis action plan for 2016-2018 on Tuesday, December 8. The document was presented by Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev. According to Minister Dossayev, the draft nationwide action plan and joint anti-crisis action plan of the Government and the National Bank aimed at ensuring economic and social sustainability in 2016-2018 were drawn up in order to implement the state of the nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in a New Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" delivered on November 30, 2015. "The nationwide action plan," he said, "outlines target indicators for the upcoming decade and 39 actions for five priority directions outlines by the President in his address." Issekeshev, Minister for Investment and Development, declared at a Government's session Wednesday that a new Government Council will determine the investment strategies in Kazakhstan. "The Government Council will coordinate the work on development of the regional investment programs," Mr. Issekeshev said. "The council will also consider the large investment projects." According to Minister Issekeshev, international consultants and experts of the investment banks will be invited to share their expertise with members of the council. At the session Minister Issekeshev also suggested updating the national industrialization program taking into account the new global economic and technological trends. He said the program is set to be updated by March 1, 2016. "The draft program is being thrashed out with all government agencies, akimats, national holdings and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs," he added. The same day President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on the development of national oil and gas sector in the Akorda presidential residence. Attending the meeting were Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, heads of national oil and gas agencies and organizations. At the meeting, participants gave consideration to the aspects of Kazakhstan's energy policy amid falling oil and gas prices. Gasification of southern regions of Kazakhstan during winter period was discussed as well. Concluding the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.