GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan continues to improve antimonopoly legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan establishes the Commission on Land Reform under its Government in order to work out recommendations and submit proposals on land reform to the Parliament. The Government continues to improve the national antimonopoly legislation.

On Monday Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart - Head of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev. During the negotiations, the sides discussed the schedule of further contacts and agenda of the upcoming session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Two days later Prime Minister Massimov chaired the session of the Government that focused on the establishment of the Commission on Land Reform. First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev was appointed the chairman of the Commission. It will comprise 75 members - deputies of both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, members of the Government, reps of state bodies, political parties, agribusiness, scientists and civil rights activists. A representative of each region will be included into the Commission as well.

The first session of the Commission is scheduled to take place this upcoming Saturday (May 14). The Commission is set to raise public awareness on the norms of the new Lade Code and work out recommendations and proposals to be submitted to the Kazakh Parliament.

The Government of Kazakhstan continues to improve its antimonopoly legislation and bring it into line with the OECD standards. Along with amendments to the antimonopoly legislation, the country is to introduce the antimonopoly compliance system, an important instrument of antimonopoly regulation that is used by many developed countries.

First Vice Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek revealed at the session of the Commission for cooperation between the Kazakh Senate and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation this week that trade turnover from China and Central Asia through Kazakhstan to Russia had doubled thanks to the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor.

"The volume of freight traffic will exceed 30 million tons, when all sections of the 8,461-km long corridor are launched. Kazakhstan's section of the corridor will be commissioned in 2016," he said.