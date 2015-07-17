GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan deepens economic integration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Cabinet increases funding of science.

Within the last four years science funding in Kazakhstan increased by 2,5 times and reached about 48 billion tenge, said Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Takir Balykbayev. According to him, the volume of financing increased due to the acceptance of Law on science which has identified new science management and new financing mechanisms. Kazakhstan is selling a record $4 billion of bonds on Tuesday, the first among developing nations to take advantage of the calming effect of Greece's deal with creditors, informed the Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov. This week, Prime Minister Karim Massimov proposed the Parliament to review the Entrepreneurial Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the accompanying bills. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council in Moscow. The members of the Council discussed over ten draft documents aimed at deepening of the economic integration of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, there have been discussed the issues of development of cooperation of member states of the EEU in the sphere of production of construction materials including production of cement and glass. Vice-Minister for Health and Social Development Birjan Nurymbetov held a meeting with the ambassadors of member-states of the Almaty process on refugee protection and international migration. The event was also attended by Regional Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner (UNHCR) for Refugees in Central Asia Bernard Doyle, Regional Coordinator of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Central Asia Deyan Keserovich, representatives of the government agencies. During the roundtable new initiatives of the UNHCR and IOM were announced, as well as the issues of further development of the Almaty process. In particular, in September this year Kazakhstan will hold the next meeting of senior officials of the member-states of Almaty process. The purpose and subject of the meeting will be strengthening of member countries' capacity in finding solutions to complex problems in the sphere of labor migration in Central Asia and the region as a whole.