GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan develops Road Map on implementation of public-private partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan will approve the Action Plan on promotion of the national brand of Kazakhstan, establish the state corporation on rendering services to the population and also plans to fine entrepreneurs for not accepting banknotes issues before 2006.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan informed that the needs of the domestic market of the country in the road bitumen are fully met.

As the ministry informed, it is planned to build and repair 7 thousand km of roads in the country within the framework of "Nurly Zhol" program. It will require about 2 mln tons of the road bitumen. The total maximum capacity of all plants producing bitumen in Kazakhstan is 1 mln tons a year. It will suffice to meet the needs of the internal market completely.

On Wednesday, January 6, the article of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was published. The President informed that the Government would approve the Action Plan on promotion of the national brand of Kazakhstan. It was noted that the state corporation called "Government for citizens" will be responsible for all state services by the end of 2017. The establishment will combine all the state services and be working on the one-stop principle. Besides, the President stressed that all new state programs and the programs initiated by the Government have to be considered by advisory and consultative bodies headed by the Prime Minister of the country.

"On my instruction, program documents of the state bodies were audited and optimized. Later on, when developing and implementing programs of all levels three principles must be observed which are feasibility, continuity, transparency, monitoring and control," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan said that it would fine entrepreneurs for not accepting banknotes issued before 2006.

"Refusal to accept banknotes and coins of the national currency is subject to fines for the entities of entrepreneurship or non-commercial organizations totaling KZT 10 605, for middle-sized business entities amounting to KZT 21 210 and making KZT 53 025 for big business entities. These figures are based on the monthly calculation index for 2016," the National bank noted.

The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan informed that it was not planned to restrict the flights of air companies without IOSA certificates.

As of today, Air Astana Company and SCAT Company of all air companies of Kazakhstan have the IOSA certificate. Air Astana Company underwent 4 audits by the IOSA, and SCAT Company received the IOSA certificate in November 2015. According to the rules, newly established "Qazaq Air" Company has 2 years of preferences, but it has already begun preparation work for receiving the certificate.

Moreover, the Road Map on implementation of the public-private partnership is planned to be developed by March 2016, Deputy Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Marat Kusainov informed.

As of now, 102 public-private partnership projects are being implemented.

Rescuers will not be laid off in Kazakhstan, spokesman of the committee for emergency situation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov told at the CCS press conference.

"The committee for emergency situations was optimized. We combined two departments - water-rescue service and rescue squads. No rescuer was laid off or dismissed. They are a guarantee of people's safety. On the contrary, we want to hire more rescuers. Moreover, we want them to professionally develop," R. Imankulov said.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, KZT 5 bln 509 mln was transferred to the national budget thanks to the sales of the public property. As of January 5, 2016, 491 lots were being sold.