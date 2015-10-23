GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan gears up for crisis and tests its first domestic e-car

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan gears up for crisis which seems to be tougher than the crisis of the years 2007-2009. The government takes measures to preserve the country's investment attractiveness after its accession to the World Trade Organization.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the Cabinet with a task to develop an anti-crisis plan. At a meeting with Prime Minister Karim Massimov, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan's economy had been experiencing hard times. Budget revenues fell by 40% as energy prices declined. Prices for other basic export goods including ferrous and nonferrous metals and coal went down too. Agricultural sector ensures a small growth, but industrial production is decreasing.

"There comes a real crisis, much stronger than in 2007-2009. In this regard, I instruct the Government to analyze [the economic situation - editor] and compile an anti-crisis plan. Besides, I charge you to define the measures required and inform the population about them," said the President.

***

The Government takes measures to preserve the country's investment attractiveness after its accession to the World Trade Organization. Thus, the draft law on industrial-innovative policy submitted for the Parliament's consideration contains the provisions replacing free warehouse regime with investment contracts. According to Vice Minister of Investment and Development Albert Rau, these contracts will be more efficient since they will stimulate the owners of warehouses to invest the saved funds in development sector.

One more legislative measure adopted by the Government is aimed at the support of domestic enterprises with a high share of energy consumption. At a request of several major companies, it was decided to postpone the introduction of energy capacity market till year 2019.

***

Vice Chairman of the Aerospace Committee Meirbek Moldabekov says Kazakhstan has established a full-fledged space sector. According to him, the high evaluation of Aimbetov's flight and his mission by the Head of State sets new challenges to Kazcosmos and its enterprises.

According to him, a new space infrastructure, such as Earth remote sensing system, space communication system, high-resolution satellite navigation system and above-ground centers are successfully functioning in Kazakhstan to date. The construction of a spacecraft assembling-testing complex is underway. The commissioning of this complex will allow Kazakhstan to independently conduct a full cycle of works on space vehicles assembly.

***

Asia-Avto car-making plant has produced the first pilot lot of Kazakhstani electric cars. Microvan KIA Soul EV was presented to the Government for undergoing road testing. The car is equipped with a 27 kWt/ h lithium-ion polymeric battery. The e-cars may recharge from household electricity line. In January-February 2015 the e-cars assembled in Ust-Kamenogorsk successfully passed a series of long winter testing on the highways of the East Kazakhstan at the temperature of -25°C.

***

The International Financial Centre will be established in Astana at the President's instruction. An appropriate draft law has already been submitted for the consideration of the Parliament. The management structure of the IFCA will be as following: IFCA Governing Council to be headed by the President of Kazakhstan; the IFCA Administration and Financial Service Regulation Centre. The IFCA will enjoy a special legal regime which means that its rights will be based upon the Constitution of the country, the draft law and the acts of the IFCA agencies, which, in turn, will be based on the principles of law of England and Wales as well as the standards of the leading global financial centres. Besides, the IFCA will have a special tax, currency and visa regimes and a special regime for attraction of foreign workforce by the agencies and participants of the IFCA.