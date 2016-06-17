GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan planning to increase oil production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to increase oil production and start production at Kashagan oilfield this autumn. The Government plans to change the national economic policy. After revision of the national budget Kazakhstan will look into the possibility of resuming construction of new schools in the regions.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov charged the Ministry of Energy and "National Company "KazMunaiGas" JSC to increase oil production in the country and start production at Kashagan oilfield in October 2016 at the session of the Government on Tuesday. He also tasked Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to optimize the schedule of regular repair works at oil refineries.



"You need to optimize the schedule of regular repair works at the country's oil refineries in order to process 150,000 tons of oil," Massimov told minister Bozumbayev.



"I charge the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of National Economy to prepare for revision of the republican budget this autumn," Prime Minister Massimov added, explaining that the measure is necessary in order to redistribute resources efficiently and channel them into development of Kazakhstan's economy.

He also instructed his deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to look into the possibility of resuming construction of new schools in the regions of the country.



The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the authorities concerned will have to draft a bill and other normative legal acts called to improve the legislation in the sphere of counter extremism and terrorism, gun and migration control.



Additionally, Prime Minister Massimov paid a working visit to Aktobe region where he held a session on the issues of the region's socioeconomic development. At the onset of the session, Karim Massimov noted he had arrived in the region on the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"I've reported to President Nazarbayev today that the situation in the region is under control. Peace, order and security are restored. It's very important," Massimov said adding that additional security measures were assumed to ensure order in the city. He also added that the families of the victims of the terror attacks which were held on June 5 in the city had received necessary help.



In conclusion, Prime Minister Massimov gave a number of instructions to authorities of the region on its further development. He said utmost attention should be paid to social issues - unemployment, construction of schools and kindergartens, working with the youth.



On Thursday, Prime Minister Massimov took part in the 3rd Congress of the "Atameken" National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The Head of Government noted that new Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov should focus on the measures that would help to increase the agricultural labor productivity.

"Agriculture is basically a sure option for Kazakhstan. Food products will always be in demand. We talked about a food security program two years ago, even earmarked some funds to that end, but to no avail," Massimov said, addressing the congress participants.



In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan should work hard to reach the level of Canada and Australia in terms of staff training.



At the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament on Friday Karim Massimov declared that the Government will submit proposals on altering the national economic policy for the consideration of the Parliament this September. The Head of Government elaborated that he is talking about external borrowings, use of money from the National Fund, use and management of the Unified Accumulated Pension Fund. Additionally, the Government will discuss the issues of compulsory medical insurance and reforming of the banking sector.