GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan prepares for transition to green economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is preparing for transitioning to the green economy. The security measures will be increased at the airports of Kazakhstan. The Prime Minister assessed the social and economic state of Kyzylorda region and gave recommendations on implementation of irrigation projects including the issues of increasing of the employment rate of the people living in rural areas.

Prime Minster of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a sitting of the council on transitioning to the green economy last week.

Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the results of the participation in the meeting of energy ministers of the G-20 countries held in China. According to him, most of the countries think that the use of the renewable energy sources has to grow and become prevailing by 2030.

"The Minister of Energy should be personally interested in transitioning to the green economy. It turns out that it is going to be harder and harder to finance the "non-green projects", and eventually it will be impossible. We have to keep up with global tendencies in this sphere," K. Massimov noted.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov assesses social and economic state of Kyzylorda region during his working trip to the region. The Prime Minister inspected "Krainy" airport upon his arrival. He also visited the maternity home of Baikonyr town, and familiarized with the development master plan of the town. K. Massimov also held a sitting where the issue of financing of Baikonyr at the expense of Kazakhstan and Russia was discussed. The Premier also visited a factory on production of salt, and familiarized with the technological process.

The Prime Minister also met with the residents of Zhaksykylysh village and discussed the problems and prospects of development of the region. "Everybody has his own destiny. We were probably destined to live at the same time with our President in our independent and prosperous Kazakhstan. We are glad to come here on the instruction of the President to help you to solve the problems you have here. All discussed here problems will be settled," K. Massimov stressed.

The Prime Minister discussed the problematic issues of development of the region, and the issues of the state support of agriculture, development of the agro-industrial complex, employment of the youth and improvement of the social infrastructure in particular.

The Prime Minister assessed the quality of works on restoration of the northern part of the Aral Sea during his trip to the region.

Then, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a sitting on the issues of restoration of the hydroeconomic infrastructure of Kyzylorda region, where K. Massimov noted that irrigated lands top non-irrigated lands 8-10 times in terms by productivity. Thus, the involvement of these lands can lead to labour productivity in agriculture, which is the key task in the economy as of now.

Besides, the Premier noted that according to experts' estimations, 1000 hectares of irrigated lands provide employment for up to 200 people.

K. Massimov also stressed that while implementing irrigation projects it is necessary to maximally use the potential of international financial organizations and the principles of the public-private partnership.

Karim Massimov and heads of households of Kyzylorda region discussed problematic issues of the region. The main theme of the discussion was measures on increasing of the employment rate in rural areas.

As K. Massimov informed, the state takes a number of measures in order to increase the employment rate, especially in rural areas.

He also noted that the number of self-employed people in rural areas now is about 1.5 million.

The Head of Government also held a Government sitting where he ordered to increase security measures at the airports of Kazakhstan due to the recent terrorist attack at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informed that during his trip the regions of Kazakhstan he inspected local airports. "There are some issues that need to be addressed. Everything should be done as the President ordered," K. Massimov added.

Besides, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed that implementation of the state program on industrial and innovation development for 2015-2019 will require KZT 400 bln more.

"We think that in order to ensure financing of the investment projects of the state program on accelerated industrial and innovation development we have to use the previous experience when the joint funding at the expense of the National Fund, attracted and own funds of Baiterek Holding allowed to launch the projects totaling over KZT 220 bln in 2016," he said at the Government sitting.

According to him, programs on export and leasing were supported within these mechanisms, and it allowed to sign export contracts for more than KZT 187 bln.