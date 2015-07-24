GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan to mitigate the impact of major mudslide in Almaty and develop promising projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will develop a spacecraft assembly and test complex and other promising projects together with its foreign partners. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan mull establishing joint investors' council. Kazakhstan edged out France and Belgium in terms of government efficiency, according to the World Economic Forum report.

On Monday (July 20) Kazakhstan's Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev proudly declared at a press conference that Kazakhstan is among the world's top 50 exporting countries. In his words, Kazakhstan is currently ranked 49th in the world in terms of exports. The country exports at least 850 types of products mainly to its Central Asian neighbors, Russia, Iran, China and more. Minister Issekeshev also revealed that "National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" JSC and France's Airbus are to cooperate on the development of a spacecraft assembly and test complex. "Kazakhstan also plans to develop one more promising project together with Italian oil and gas giant Eni - a shipbuilding facility," he said. "The country," Issekeshev noted, "will also create favorable migration regime following the example of the U.S., Canada and Australia in order to attract highly skilled specialists from abroad". The same day First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held bilateral negotiations with Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Oleg Pankratov in Astana. At the meeting, the sides debated a wide range of issues related to bilateral partnership, paying utmost attention to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Bakytzhan Sagintayev especially stressed that Kazakhstan will continue rendering methodological, technical and financial assistance to its Kyrgyz partners in the process on ascending to the Eurasian trade bloc. In addition, Sagintayev and Pankratov looked into the possibility of establishing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Investors' Council. Problems of sanitary control on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, boosting Kyrgyzstan's agriculture exports to Kazakhstan, cooperation in transport and tourism spheres were touched upon during the talks as well. On Tuesday Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Finance Ardak Tengebayev declared that property totaling over 292 billion tenge had been legalized since September 1, 2014. "As you may know, the legalization program was launched on September 1, 2014. As of today, the country has legalized property worth 292 billion tenge, including property on the territory of Kazakhstan," he said at a press conference on the simplification of procedures for the property and money legalization.

The same day it was announced that Kazakhstan's government is world's 50th most efficient administration, according to the Global Competitiveness Report for 2014-2015 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Out of 144 countries featured into the list, Kazakhstan is ranked 50th elbowing aside Belgium (64th), France (65th), the Czech Republic (75th), South Korea (104th), Spain (105th) and other European countries in terms of government efficiency. Kazakhstan is also ranked higher than its Eurasian Economic Union's partners - Armenia (73rd), Russia (97th) and Kyrgyzstan (109th). Qatar rules the ranking as the world's most efficient government followed by Singapore and Finland. Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates round out the top 5. Other countries listed in the top 10 of the report are New Zealand, Rwanda, Malaysia, Switzerland and Luxembourg. According to the WEF, Argentina (142nd), Italy (143rd) and Venezuela (144th) have the least efficient governments. On Wednesday Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said that his ministry developed a special program called to promote culture and art of Kazakhstan abroad. "Unlike previous program "Madeni Mura" (Cultural Heritage), the new cultural program titled "Mangilik Mura" (Eternal Heritage) sets ambitious goal of integrating Kazakhstan's cultural heritage into the world's heritage," Minister Mukhamediuly said at a press conference. In his words, the program is aimed at promotion of Kazakhstani culture and art in foreign countries. He also told the press conference that an electronic encyclopedia of Kazakhstan will be developed. "People will search for information about Kazakhstan's history and culture in one place," he added. On Thursday (July 23), a major mudslide hit several districts in Almaty city forcing locals to evacuate and flooding houses. In total, over 900 people were evacuated and four people were hospitalized. Luckily, no casualties were reported. Later in the day Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov declared that KZT 2 billion will be earmarked to mitigate the consequences of the mudslide. The same day chairman of the Committee for Control of Education and Science Sayat Nyussupov announced that system of school textbooks' evaluation will be changed dramatically in Kazakhstan. According to him, the process will consist of three stages - scientific, pedagogic, and public one. "The third stage will be carried out online. Authorized experts will be able to see all textbooks on a special website and approve them," he added. On Friday (July 24), Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Birzhan Nurymbetov declared that Kazakhstan will change the rules for attraction of foreign manpower. In his words, Kazakhstan will use the world's best practice in order to improve the existing system of attracting foreign experts. He also added that over 38,000 foreigners are currently working in Kazakhstan.