GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan to reform education system and monitor food production more closely

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to adopt the standards of developed countries in terms of school education systems. Kazakhstan is going to monitor the food production sector more closely.

At the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to the Government of Kazakhstan, regarding the reforms in the education sphere in particular. Thus, he noted that the new generation of school children will have to live, study and work in the completely digital world. The President ordered to ensure trouble-free work of the Internet in all schools of Kazakhstan. The President also called on national mobile network operators to show social responsibility and offer special school tariffs.

Then, N. Nazarbayev ordered the Ministry of Education and Science to begin a transition to a five-day school week and to reduce the load on school students by means of combining or even excluding some school subjects.

The Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, which began its work on March 25, gave the Government a vote of confidence. Thus, the Government headed by Karim Massimov will continue to work unless the Head of State decides otherwise.

K. Massimov also told that it was a great honor for him personally and for the entire Cabinet. He assured that the Government would continue its work on reaching strategic goals set by the President of Kazakhstan. According to him, the Government is now actively working on implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"The President told about the first results and defined new goals in implementation of five institutional reforms. It is necessary to note that a number of laws ensuring a successful start of implementation of 100 specific steps were adopted thanks to effective cooperation between the deputies and members of the Government. The cooperation between the Parliament and the Government of Kazakhstan is a guarantee of successful implementation of the President's plan," K. Massimov told.

Earlier, the Head of State expressed his opinion that there was no reason to change the board of the Government because it happened in 2015 after the presidential elections. The Government is now represented by well-educated, young and highly professional specialists.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the 15 session of the Boao Forum for Asia in China. In his speech the First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the forum dedicated to the theme "New future of Asia: New dynamics, new vision" would contribute to strengthening of cooperation and search of new ways for economic recovery.

"Asia is turning into a platform of global international relations, and Kazakhstan using its unique geographical location can play a role of a transit hub between Europe and Asia," B. Sagintayev said.

He also noted it was highly important that the program initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev "Nurly Zhol" and the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping "One Belt, One Road" had similar goals. It will allow to strengthen cooperation and realize full potential of the countries of this region.

Besides, B. Sagintayev met with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang, President of the Asian Bank for Infrastructure Investments Jin Liqun, Chairperson of the Board of Director of CITIC Construction Hong Bo and the Governor of Shaanxi province within the framework of the forum.

The sides discussed the measures on development of multilateral strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

The Ministry of National Economy developed amendments to the Law obligating food producers to provide more details on nutrition facts. As Minister Yerbolat Dossayev told representing the draft law in the Senate, this work was held in accordance with the Code "On people's health'.

The Minister also informed that this process will be monitored not just during production processes but when selling products as well.