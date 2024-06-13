Government keen to start developing agreements between Kazakhstan and S Korea

As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol met with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The parties focused on further development of agreements signed following the summit between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening industrial, energy, and aviation cooperation.

He said Kazakhstan sees great prospects in the development of trade and economic partnership. Prime Minister Bektenov announced the Government’s readiness to start implementing all the high-level agreements to ensure dynamic development of bilateral cooperation.

He noted Kazakhstan is interested in the development of joint projects in promising spheres such as energetics, the development and processing of rare-earth metals, infrastructure, automobile manufacture, efficient use of water resources, finance, and more.

"The processing industry development is one of the priorities of the Kazakh Government to diversify the national economy. South Korean companies’ investment in Kazakhstan machine building development reaches high. Kazakhstan creates automobile clusters. The country plans to launch production of accessory parts. For example, Almaty launched the Hyundai CKD assembly. The KIA manufacturing facility opened in Kostanay region. South Korea will soon produce motorcar seats and multimedia for automobiles in Kazakhstan," the Prime Minister said.

The Kazakh Prime Minister confirmed the country’s interest in the production of car batteries for e-vehicles using South Korea’s technologies, further strengthening of cooperation in the automobile industry.