GOVERNMENT: Light industry develops in Kazakhstan and business climate improves

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan renders assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Nepal and continues humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The list industry is successfully developing in the country. The Government continues to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State on removal of administrative barriers and improvement of the business climate in the country.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov met with Head of the Government of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, who arrived in Kazakhstan with his official visit.

"We have had very productive talks and discussed the opportunities for improvement of our cooperation with Croatian companies. Besides, we hope that we will continue to cooperate with the business community of Croatia that is going to render its assistance in accessing the markets of the European countries," K. Massimov said upon completion of the meeting.

After the sitting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Burabai, K. Massimov noted that the present sitting would become the next step on the way to integration of the CIS member states for the good of the people. The agenda includes 20 documents. These documents outline the cooperation between the CIS member states in economic, innovation and technological, cultural and humanitarian and military spheres. The joint action plan on addressing the relevant issues in financial and economic spheres, which is, in fact, a road map of the joint work on overcoming the consequences of the global financial crisis was signed.

First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Saginitayev held a meeting of the commission on the issues of international humanitarian aid. Taking into consideration the difficult humanitarian situation in Nepal, the commission recommended the Government extend official humanitarian aid to Nepal in the amount of 200000 US dollars. The funds are expected to be allocated from the Government reserves. The Government also recommended rendering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

At the Government Hour, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev informed that Kazakhstan would increase processing of cotton up to 70%. Kazakhstan already exports bed linen and terry-loop goods. Besides, in terms of leather procession, a great success has been achieved over recent time. He also informed that production of carpet yarns and sewn products would be launched in Kazakhstan this year.

At the sitting of the interdepartmental commission on the issues of regulation of entrepreneurship activity chaired by B. Sagintayev, the issues regarding redaction of permits by 50% and introduction of new requirements for the business entities were discussed.

Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Daulet Argandykov informed the Ministry was developing a complex plan on implementation of the convention "On the basics of safety and hygiene of labour". The Deputy Minister noted that implementation of the convention will allow to gradually reduce the jobs with harmful working conditions.

Deputy Prime Minister of the country Berdybek Saparbayev met with the Head of State this week where he reported the President on fulfillment of the instructions given by the President on implementation of state programs in the social sphere.

B. Saparbayev informed that the measures of active support would embrace 320 thousand people or 27 percent of the unemployed population. It will allow to keep the unemployment level at 5.2%.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.