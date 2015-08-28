GOVERNMENT: Low Enrichment Uranium Bank established in Kazakhstan. Education sphere being modernized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan expands cooperation with China and Pakistan. New economic policy "Nurly Zhol" will be held in view of Chinese project "Economic Belt of the Silk Road". Despite the difficulties the Government of Kazakhstan fulfills all its social obligations. The transition to the floating exchange rate of the national currency does not cause the rise of prices for consumer goods. The secondary education of Kazakhstan will be modernized in order to meet the requirements of the new economic policy.

The 7 th sitting of the Chinese-Kazakh committee for cooperation was held during the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Bakytzhan Sagintayev to Beijing. The sides considered a series of agreements planned to be signed within the upcoming visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to China.

As B. Sagintayev informed, the sides reached an agreement on establishment of a special working group for promotion of cooperation based on Kazakhstani new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and Chinese large-scale project "Economic Belt of the Silk Road".

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif discussed several issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors of the economy. In particular, they discussed the prospects of activation of the Kazakh-Pakistani interaction in the investment sphere, energy sector, agro-industrial complex and the opportunities of the use of the transit and transport potential of the two countries.

Due to accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO the policy of development of the agro-industrial complex will be corrected with the consideration of the standards of the WTO. First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Institute of Economic Research" JSC Asset Issekeshev informed that several state programs had to be corrected to be adjusted to the standards of the WTO.

These programs provide for rendering of such services as holding of research works, preparation of specialists, marketing and advertisement of goods, development of infrastructure including road construction and electricity lines, water supply, construction of new facilities, dams, etc.

The Ministry of Finance informed that the transition to the new monetary policy providing for inflation targeting does not revoke fulfilling of the obligations of the state. Social obligations of the budget will be fulfilled by the ended of the year. As of today, 65-70% of the state programs have already been financed. The budget is ready for any corrections of the exchange rate of the national currency. Regarding the forecast on the change of the budget of the country, the expenditures of all central state bodies will be optimized. The optimization will total about KZT 700 billion. Besides, there are no plans for implementation of new projects financed from the national budget in 2016 due to the change of the economic policy.

The measures taken by the Government will be an incentive for revival of the real sector of the economy, which is called to increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstani products on world markets.

At the sitting in Zhambyl region with the participation of heads of local executive bodies, Deputy Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev noted that there is no ground for increasing prices. Sugar and tea are the only two products of socially important goods are not produced in Kazakhstan. Therefore, the task of the regional administrations is to monitor the prices and prevent their rise.

At the Government sitting B. Sapyrbayev emphasized that the heads of companies and enterprises approved the measures on prevention of the price rise.

Besides, the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of the Low Enrichment Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan became a reality last week. The agreement on establishment of the low enrichment uranium bank in Kazakhstan was signed by the Government of Kazakhstan and the IAEA.

The Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov told recently about the necessity to modernize secondary education in Kazakhstan. The new economic policy proposed by the President requires these changes in the education sphere. Secondary education is the foundation of preparation of specialists the country needs for development of the country.

According to A. Sarinzhipov, experts note that the education system of Kazakhstan is a little old-fashioned and obsolete and needs this modernization.