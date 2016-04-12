Government meeting considered issues of flood situation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uyi Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held a teleconference with members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting participants discussed the issues of flood situation, measures to prevent flood, as well as preparations for the spring field work, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, the current flood situation complicated the livelihoods of 43 settlements in four regions of the country, flooded 535 houses, washed away 190 sections of roads stretching 20 kilometers, and destroyed two bridges.

According to the minister, the rescue operations involved over 4,000 people, 1140 vehicles, 259 units bilge, 36 kilometers of temporary dikes were built. Due to the measures assumed more than 500 residents returned to their homes.

Currently, the ministry faces challenges in conducting rescue operations in the flood zone, organization of continuous monitoring of river levels, preparation of necessary equipment and continuous monitoring of state hydraulic structures.

Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev reported about preparations for spring-field works. According to preliminary data, in 2016 it is planned to increase the area for planting acreage to 21.6 million hectares, which is 400 thousand hectares more than in 2015. Cereal crops will cover at least 15.2 million hectares.

Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the volume of oil products for agricultural producers. According to him, the available diesel fuel completely covers the needs of agricultural producers, which amounted to 366.8 thousand tons.

Following the meeting, Karim Massimov instructed the members of the Government to keep the flood situation under constant control and to ensure smooth sowing campaign.