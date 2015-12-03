Government, National Bank of Kazakhstan to help domestic producers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plan of actions of the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan on financing domestic producers in 2015-2016 has been approved.

The decree №913 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the decree №271 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of April 23, 2015 "On approval of the plan of joint actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan on financing of domestic producers and exporters for 2015-2016" was approved on November 16, 2015. The text of the decree will be published in the mass media.