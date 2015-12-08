Government of Kazakhstan adopted national budget for 2016-2018

ASTAN. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan adopted the national budget for 2016-2018 at the sitting today.

"The considered draft resolution of the Government on implementation of the Law of Kazakhstan "On national budget for 2016-2018 was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Budget Code and includes distribution of the target transfers to local executive bodies," Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told presenting the document to the participants of the Government sitting.

He also added that the considered budget included the list of priority national budget investments for the next three years and those aimed at implementation of highly important urgent tasks and a list of state tasks for 2016.

In turn, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov noted that it was necessary to consider different scenarios of future development of the economy.

"I would like to note that the Head of State gave us instructions to consider absolutely different scenarios including the fall of prices for oil to 30 and 20 dollars per barrel," K. massimov stressed.

The Premier also added that in this regard the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Economy jointly with the National Bank were given instructions to prepare plans in case of a possible fall of prices for oil.